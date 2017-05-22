BRIEF-Shimao Property announces offering of guaranteed senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes
May 23 NZX Ltd:
* Aaron Jenkins has resigned as head of funds management
* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins
* CEO and Managing Director Angus Mcnaughton, has advised of his intention to retire
* Swift wins material contract with Mckenzie Aged Care Group-SW1.AX