UPDATE 2-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
March 8 Nzx Ltd
* Has this morning experienced issues with its trading system and fix gateway connections
* "once all ISVS have connected we will announce staggered pre-market trading sessions"
* Systems have been successfully re started and co in process of contacting independent software vendors to ensure they have connection Source text (bit.ly/2myFbP4) Further company coverage:
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.