BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 O-net Technologies Group Ltd
* Company, vendors and placing agents entered into placing and subscription agreement
* Placing agent to place total of up to 90 mln placing shares to not less than six placees at placing price of HK$5.25 per placing share
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 24 April 2017 Source (bit.ly/2p3k48Y) Further company coverage:
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.