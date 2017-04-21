April 21 O-net Technologies Group Ltd

* Company, vendors and placing agents entered into placing and subscription agreement

* Placing agent to place total of up to 90 mln placing shares to not less than six placees at placing price of HK$5.25 per placing share

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 24 April 2017