March 29 O-uccino Inc:

* Says it has appointed Ikuyo Horiguchi as the new President of the company, to replace Junichi Ibata

* Says Junichi Ibata will also resign from the position of CEO

* Says it has appointed Yoshiteru Akita as the new Chairman of the Board in the company

* Effective date March 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iIJDpT

