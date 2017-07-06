UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 O' will Corp
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from July 13 to July 18
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 3,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/k3aMD9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources