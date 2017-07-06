July 6 O' will Corp

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from July 13 to July 18

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 3,000 shares for each customer

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)