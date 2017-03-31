BRIEF-Avita to pay 2016 dividend on July 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
March 31 Oasmia Pharmaceutical:
* Says successfully completes private placements of New convertibles in the total amount of SEK 42 million with conversion rate Of SEK 5.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
* BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)