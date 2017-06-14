BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:
* Oasmia Pharmaceutical enters into new exclusive marketing and distribution agreement concerning Russia and other CIS markets
* Says terms in agreement are similar to previous agreement for region
* Oasmia Pharmaceutical - Oasmia and Hetero Group also signed a letter of intent regarding India and South America, which will be negotiated separately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings