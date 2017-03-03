BRIEF-Medicrea international obtains FDA approval
* OBTAINS FDA APPROVAL FOR UNID HUB
March 3 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Q3 consolidated net sales amounted to TSEK 36 compared to TSEK 6,043 in Q3 previous year
* Q3 operating loss was TSEK 34,861 compared to a loss of TSEK 23,245 in Q3 previous year
* Says efficiency programme initiated at end of 2016 is proceeding according to plan
* Says efficiency programme initiated at end of 2016 is proceeding according to plan

* Says regarding further financing of operation until company can generate revenues in form of sales, royalties, milestones etc. And thereby becomes fully financed on its own merits, there are several alternative solutions
PARIS, June 16 Safran and its U.S. partner General Electric are would be willing to provide engines should Boeing go ahead with a new middle of market jet, the head of Safran's aircraft engine business said on Friday.
* IPSEN ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF DYSPORT (ABOBOTULINUMTOXINA) FOR THE TREATMENT OF LOWER LIMB SPASTICITY IN ADULTS