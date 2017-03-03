March 3 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Q3 consolidated net sales amounted to TSEK 36 compared to TSEK 6,043 in Q3 previous year

* Q3 operating loss was TSEK 34,861 compared to a loss of TSEK 23,245 in Q3 previous year

* Says efficiency programme initiated at end of 2016 is proceeding according to plan

* Says regarding further financing of operation until company can generate revenues in form of sales, royalties, milestones etc. And thereby becomes fully financed on its own merits, there are several alternative solutions