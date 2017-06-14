BRIEF-Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 14 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Oasmia pharmaceutical enters into new exclusive marketing and distribution agreement concerning russia and other cis markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes