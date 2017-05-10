May 10 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Says to spin-off veterinary assets

* Says Based on an independent valuation by one of the big four accounting firms, the fair market value of the registered intellectual property relating to Oasmia’s animal oncology products, Paccal Vet and Doxophos Vet, is assessed in the range of USD 75 - 80 million

* Says has appointed New York based advisors to evaluate potential financial and strategic alternatives for veterinary business, including private placement, public offering of common stock in U.S. Subsidiary and strategic collaborations within veterinary field Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)