June 12 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (Publ)

* The Board Of Directors Resolves Upon A Rights Issue Of Approximately 163.9 MSEK

* Says subscription price in rights issue is 3.25 SEK per new share

* Says rights issue is 100 per cent covered by subscription and guarantee commitments

* Shareholders in Oasmia have preferential rights to subscribe for two (2) new shares for every five (5) existing shares, i.e. a subscription ratio of 2:5