BRIEF-Psivida submits marketing authorization application for approval of Durasert in EU
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
June 12 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (Publ)
* The Board Of Directors Resolves Upon A Rights Issue Of Approximately 163.9 MSEK
* Says subscription price in rights issue is 3.25 SEK per new share
* Says rights issue is 100 per cent covered by subscription and guarantee commitments
* Shareholders in Oasmia have preferential rights to subscribe for two (2) new shares for every five (5) existing shares, i.e. a subscription ratio of 2:5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
* Says it plans to invest 190 million yuan ($27.81 million) in investment fund