March 13 Lenzing Ag

* March 10, 2017, oberbank ag has sold 18,630 ordinary shares with no par-value of lenzing ag

* Reduced its shares from 1,073,787 ordinary shares with no par-value in lenzing ag (equivalent to approx. 4.04 %) to 1,055,157 ordinary shares with no par-value in lenzing ag (equivalent to approx. 3,97 %)