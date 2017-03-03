March 3 Obsido SOCIMI SA:

* Says is moving forward in co-listing process on Merkur Market of the Oslo Stock Exchange

* Expects the process to be completed during the first six months of 2017

* Reaches deal with Norne Securities AS, which will act as a registered adviser and liquidity provider of the company Source text: bit.ly/2lmpOd5

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)