Feb 28 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Proposing dividend payout of 0.30 Swiss francs per share as in previous year

* FY group net result of 388 million Swiss francs ($385 million)

* Outlook 2017: sales and order intake to increase to around 2.5 billion francs each, and operating profitability to be around prior-year level

* Q4 sales came in at 613 million francs (Q4 2015: 657 million francs)

* For Q4 2016, Oerlikon Group reported an increase in order intake year-on-year to 660 million francs (Q4 2015: 597 million francs)

* Q4 2016 EBIT was 53 million francs (including restructuring, pension and impairment adjustments, totaling 7 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0076 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)