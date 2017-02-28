AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 28 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Proposing dividend payout of 0.30 Swiss francs per share as in previous year
* FY group net result of 388 million Swiss francs ($385 million)
* Outlook 2017: sales and order intake to increase to around 2.5 billion francs each, and operating profitability to be around prior-year level
* Q4 sales came in at 613 million francs (Q4 2015: 657 million francs)
* For Q4 2016, Oerlikon Group reported an increase in order intake year-on-year to 660 million francs (Q4 2015: 597 million francs)
* Q4 2016 EBIT was 53 million francs (including restructuring, pension and impairment adjustments, totaling 7 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0076 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 16 The manufacturer of the panels used to clad the London tower block where at least 30 people died in a fire this week advised customers against using its polyethylene-cored tiles -- the ones reportedly used at Grenfell Tower -- in high rise buildings.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.