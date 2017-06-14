June 14 Ocado Group Plc

* Ocado Group - has priced an offering of 250 million stg senior secured notes due 2024 at a coupon of 4 pct and an issue price of 100 pct

* Ocado Group - due to strong demand the offering was upsized from the originally anticipated size of 200 million stg