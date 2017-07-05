UPDATE 2-Primark pierces UK consumer gloom with improved sales
* Shares rise up to 6 pct (Recasts with finance director, analyst comments, shares)
July 5 Ocado Group Plc
* H1 revenue 713.8 million stg
* H1 pretax profit 7.7 million stg
* Retail revenue increased 12.5% to £659.6 million
* EBITDA up 2.7% to £45.2 million
* Profit before tax of £7.7 million decreased by £1.7 million
* Net debt up to £102.4 million due to significant capital investment in innovation and capacity
* Active customers increased 12.7% year-on-year to over 600,000
* Further conversations continuing with multiple retailers to adopt our solutions using OSP
* Expect our recently announced international partnership to be first of many Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
OSLO, July 6 Oslo-listed African Petroleum 's first priority is to engage in a constructive dialogue with Gambian authorities after the country ended talks to extend exploration rights for two offshore areas, its CEO said on Thursday.
LONDON, July 6 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser trimmed its sales forecasts on Thursday, becoming one of the first companies to put a cost on a global cyber attack that disrupted its manufacturing and distribution.