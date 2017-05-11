May 11 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation
Limited
* OCBC Bank to acquire National Australia Bank's private
wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong
* entered into an agreement to acquire National Australia
Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong
* Purchase consideration will be at around book value
* business will be earnings accretive to ocbc bank within
first year of completion.
* Transaction, expected to be completed before end of year
subject to regulatory approval
* addition of us$1.7 billion (s$2.39 billion) of mortgage
loans will increase overall size of ocbc bank's mortgage
portfolio by about 4 per cent
* transaction is not expected to have a material impact on
OCBC Bank's capital position
* OCBC Bank will immediately derive interest income from
acquired mortgage loans upon completion
* more than half of mortgage loans are booked in hong kong
and will be transferred to OCBC Wing Hang in Hong Kong
* remaining mortgage loans, booked in singapore, will be
transferred to ocbc bank.
