May 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp:
* Sees FY oil & gas segment total production 595,000 –
615,000 boed
* Sees Q2 total production of 580,000 – 595,000 boed
* Sees Q2 Permian Resources production of 135,000 – 140,000
boed
* In oil & gas segment, sees FY permian resources production
of 140,000 – 150,000 boed
* Sees Q2 exploration expense about $30 million
* Sees about $200 million pre-tax income in 2Q17 from
Chemical segment
* Sees modest impact of OPEC quota constraints and volume
effects under psc contracts due to higher oil prices in Q2
* Expect to drill 28 wells and put online 26 wells in 2Q17
in Permian
