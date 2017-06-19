June 19 Occidental Petroleum Corp:
* Has agreed to a number of purchase and sale transactions
in Permian Basin
* On combined basis, transactions require no net cash outlay
and add about 3,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day to
company's production
* Net Permian resources transactions will generate proceeds
of approximately $0.6 billion
* Will reduce its Permian resources position by 13,000 net
acres, divesting non-strategic acreage in Andrews, Martin and
Pecos counties
* Also agreed to increase its ownership interests and assume
operatorship of a CO(2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) property
