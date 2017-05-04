May 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp:
* Qtrly net income of $117 million or $0.15 per share
* Total average daily production volumes were 584,000
barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 net sales $2,957 million versus $2,123 million
* Chemical pre-tax income for the first quarter of 2017 was
$170 million
* Q1 reported sales volume 583 mboe/d versus 651 mboe/d
* Lower costs, improved crude oil prices and increase in
caustic soda prices, sales volumes resulted in increase to qtrly
income on a sequential basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $2.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
