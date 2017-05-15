May 15 Ocean Bio-chem Inc:

* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 sales rose 24.3 percent to $8.4 million

* Ocean - cautiously optimistic financial performance will continue to benefit from improving economy, lower unemployment rates, moderate fuel prices for balance of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: