BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services launches AI for SAP ops
* Says TCS launches AI for SAP operations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ssjNOp) Further company coverage:
April 3 Ocean Bridge Co Ltd :
* Says all of its 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on April 3
* Says it has raised 500 million won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3Bd1KK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says TCS launches AI for SAP operations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ssjNOp) Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh: