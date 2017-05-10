BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
May 10 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Says Ocean Fortune Investment has unloaded 21.08 million H-shares in the company between May 2 and May 4
* Says Ocean Fortune Investment and affiliates own 4.996 percent stake in the company from 5.041 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qqF4YS
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd