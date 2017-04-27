BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 27 Ocean Power Technologies Inc
* Ocean power technologies, inc. Prices offering of 5,385,000 shares of common stock
* Ocean power technologies inc- gross proceeds to ocean power from this offering are expected to be approximately $7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock