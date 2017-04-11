April 11 Ocean Rig UDW Inc:
* Ocean Rig announces engagement of Fearnley's and Clarksons
and extension of early consent deadline
* Ocean Rig UDW - agreed to extend term of early consent
deadline under restructuring agreement dated March 23, for
holders of SSNS to accede to RSA
* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - Drh early consent fee deadline has
been extended from April 11, 2017 to April 21, 2017
* Ocean Rig UDW - in connection with engagement of SSN
advisor, agreed to accede to RSA, receive pro rata portion of
DRH early consent fee of $2.5 million
