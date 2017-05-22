BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
May 22 Ocean Rig Udw Inc
* Ocean Rig UDW says launch of schemes of arrangement
* Schemes of arrangement proceedings with respect to co, Drillships Financing Holding, Drillships Ocean Ventures, drill rigs holdings launched
* Notifies DRH noteholders deadline for DRH early consent fee available to holders who accede to restructuring agreement is on May 29, 2017
* Says schemes will affect only financial indebtedness of scheme companies and their co-borrower and guarantor affiliates
* Trade creditors and vendors of scheme companies will continue to be paid in ordinary course of business and will not be affected by schemes
* If schemes sanctioned, scheme cos will be substantially deleveraged through exchange of about $3.7 billion principal amount of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.