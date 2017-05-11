May 1121Lady Co Ltd

* Says second biggest shareholder Ocean Wealth Crowd LLC cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 31.8 percent

* Says a Tokyo-based limited liability company, which is engaged in investment business raised stake in the company to 16.2 percent from 0 percent

* Says change effective on April 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lqFDOJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)