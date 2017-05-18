UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Oceana Group Ltd:
* HY profit before taxation 333.9 million rand versus 437.1 million rand year ago
* HY basic headline earnings per share of 193.8 cents
* HY revenue of 3.14 billion rand versus 3.60 billion rand year ago
* Declares gross interim dividend amounting to 90 cents per share for six months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources