April 21 Oceana Group Limited:

* Basic headline earnings per share for six months ended 31 march 2017 are expected to decrease between 15 pct and 18 pct

* Basic headline earnings per share for six months ended 31 march 2017 are expected to be between 196.2-189.2 cents per share