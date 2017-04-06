April 6 Oceaneering International Inc:

* Oceaneering announces Anadarko Constellation umbilical contract

* Oceaneering International Inc - secured a contract from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

* Oceaneering International Inc - contract to supply umbilical for Anadarko's Constellation subsea tieback in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

* Oceaneering International Inc - Oceaneering plans to design and manufacture umbilical at its facility in Panama City, Florida

* Oceaneering International Inc - umbilical is expected to be tied back to Anadarko's constitution spar