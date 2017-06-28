BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 Oceaneering International Inc:
* Oceaneering International inc says on june 27, 2017, entered into agreement and amendment no. 3 to credit agreement - sec filing
* Oceaneering International inc says credit agreement originally provided for a $300 million three-year term loan and a $500 million five-year revolving credit facility
* Oceaneering International - amendment no. 3 amended agreement to extend maturities of credit facility & term loan to oct. 25, 2021 & oct. 25, 2019, respectively Source text (bit.ly/2snlx86) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited