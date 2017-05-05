UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 Oceaneering International Inc:
* Oceaneering International -on May 5 board appointed Roderick A. Larson to serve as a Class III director, president and CEO of Oceaneering - SEC filing
* Oceaneering International - in connection with Larson's appointment, compensation committee increased annual base salary rate for remainder of 2017 to $700,000
* Co appointed Roderick A. Larson following retirement of M. Kevin McEvoy as chief executive officer Source text: (bit.ly/2qJIOBk) Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.