BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
June 14 Oceanic Iron Ore Corp
* Oceanic iron ore corp - company announces that alan gorman has resigned as president, ceo and director of the company
* Says company continues its discussions with power china in respect of commencing a front end engineering design program
* Oceanic iron ore corp - bing pan, formerly a consultant to the company, has accepted the position of interim ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035
* Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund announces normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: