UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Oceanus Group Ltd
* On 2 march 2017, oceanus aquaculture limited received from prc authority duly executed compensation agreements
* Gross aggregate compensation amount stated in compensation agreements is rmb182.5 million
* Company intends to utilise net compensation amount received from compulsory acquisition to repay total debt of s$20 million
* Has been informed of intention of gulei zhen people's government to compulsorily acquire 13 Abalone Farms of Oceanus (China) Aquaculture
* Proceeds from compulsory acquisition are expected to be recognized in financial year ending 31 dec 2017
* "Compulsory acquisition will not have a material impact on company's operations"
* Company will relocate its existing operations to its farms in fotan, People's Republic Of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources