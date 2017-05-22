Italy's Banca Carige appoints former UniCredit exec as CEO - sources
MILAN, June 21 The board of Genoa-based lender Banca Carige has appointed former UniCredit top executive Paolo Fiorentino as chief executive, two sources said on Wednesday.
May 22 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to add by up to 100 million shares in the company within 12 months
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting