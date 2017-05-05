May 5 OCI Partners Lp

* OCI Partners LP reports 2017 first quarter results and announces $0.23 quarterly cash distribution

* Q1 revenue rose 33 percent to $93 million

* qtrly net income increased to $14 million compared to a net loss of $6 million for same period in 2016

* On April 27, both methanol and ammonia plants tripped and upon restart a leak was discovered in one of waste heat boilers

* Ammonia plant was restarted on May 2, but methanol plant is still down for repairs

* OCI Partners Lp - partnership estimates total down time for methanol plant repairs will last approximately 16 days from unplanned shutdown on April 27

* OCI Partners LP - during improvements to methanol plant, ammonia plant will only be able to run at up to 70% of nameplate capacity