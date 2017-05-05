UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 OCI Partners Lp
* OCI Partners LP reports 2017 first quarter results and announces $0.23 quarterly cash distribution
* Q1 revenue rose 33 percent to $93 million
* qtrly net income increased to $14 million compared to a net loss of $6 million for same period in 2016
* On April 27, both methanol and ammonia plants tripped and upon restart a leak was discovered in one of waste heat boilers
* Ammonia plant was restarted on May 2, but methanol plant is still down for repairs
* OCI Partners Lp - partnership estimates total down time for methanol plant repairs will last approximately 16 days from unplanned shutdown on April 27
* OCI Partners LP - during improvements to methanol plant, ammonia plant will only be able to run at up to 70% of nameplate capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.