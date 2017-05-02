French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Oclaro Inc
* Oclaro announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Sees q4 2017 revenue $144 million to $152 million
* Q3 revenue $162.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $160.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oclaro Inc- guidance for quarter ending july 1, 2017 is revenues in range of $144 million to $152 million
* Oclaro Inc- guidance for quarter ending july 1, 2017 is non-gaap gross margin in range of 38% to 41%
* Q4 revenue view $164.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: