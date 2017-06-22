June 22 Ocular Therapeutix Inc-

* Ocular Therapeutix announces executive transition plans

* Says Antony Mattessich to assume CEO role in September 2017

* Says Amar Sawhney to transition to executive chairman of board

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - to facilitate Mattessich's election to board of directors, James Garvey has resigned from board