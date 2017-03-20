March 20 Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing

* Ocular Therapeutix- Co's coo, will assume roles of principal financial officer, principal accounting officer on interim basis, effective April 1, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2nteoVu) Further company coverage: