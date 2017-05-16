BRIEF-Unbxd raises $12.5 mln to fuel innovation in AI powered e-commerce product discovery
Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery
May 16 Ocwen Financial Corp
* Ocwen Financial Corp says files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K
* Ocwen Financial - amendment related to a confidential MOU with Multistate Mortgage Committee
* Ocwen Financial Corp says amendment did not result in any changes to company's consolidated financial statements and related footnote disclosure
* Ocwen Financial - management re-evaluated effectiveness of disclosure controls, internal control over financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2016
* Ocwen Financial - management concluded co's disclosure controls, procedures, internal controls over financial reporting not effective as of Dec 31, 2016
* Ocwen Financial - disclosure controls not effective as of Dec 31, 2016 solely due to material weakness resulting in failure to provide disclosure of mou
Ocwen Financial - evaluating necessary changes to its controls to remediate weakness and expects to provide an update in its June 30, 2017 form 10-Q
PRETORIA, June 19 Barclays Africa Group unduly benefited from apartheid-era bailouts and must repay 1.1 billion rand ($86 million), South Africa's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.