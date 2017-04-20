April 20 Ocwen Financial Corp
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Ocwen Financial - "believes its mortgage loan servicing practices have and
continue to result in substantial benefits to consumers above and beyond other
mortgage servicers"
* Ocwen Financial Corp says "disputes" CFPB'S claim that ocwen's mortgage
loan servicing practices have caused substantial consumer harm
* Ocwen Financial Corp says unaware of CFPB conducting any detailed review
of ocwen's loan servicing files
* Ocwen Financial Corp says received various orders from state mortgage
regulators, and are in process of reviewing them in detail
