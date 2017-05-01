BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Ocwen Financial Corp :
* Ocwen Financial and New Residential working on definitive agreement to strengthen and solidify relationship
* Proposed new agreement relates to approximately $117 billion in Mortgage Servicing Rights
* Under agreement, New Residential would also make an equity investment in Ocwen and become a 4.9% owner
* New arrangement would involve upfront payments to Ocwen of $425 million as MSRs transfer
* Proposed new agreement would convert New Residential's existing rights to MSRs to fully-owned MSRs
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing