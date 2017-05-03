May 3 Ocwen Financial Corp:
* Ocwen Financial announces preliminary operating results
for first quarter 2017
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue fell 2.7 percent to $321.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Delinquencies decreased from 11.2 pct at Dec. 31, 2016 to
10.7 pct at March 31, 2017, primarily driven by loss mitigation
efforts
* Recent reviews have not identified past or present
systematic issues with foreclosure sale processes
* "One area where we continue to invest is in strengthening
our risk and compliance infrastructure"
* Last 4 qtrs of testing in 2016 by independent internal
review group confirmed no tested national mortgage settlement
metrics were "out of tolerance"
