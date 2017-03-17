March 17 Odella Leather Holdings Ltd

* Cheung Woon Yiu has resigned as executive director and chairman of board

* Lam Wai Si Grace has resigned as executive director and chief executive officer of board

* Ching Wai Man has resigned as executive director of board

* Zhu Yongjun, an executive director of company, has been appointed as chairman of board and chief executive officer