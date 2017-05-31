May 31 Odfjell Drilling Ltd:
* Signed a letter of award(Loa) with Statoil to
secure Deepsea Bergen for drilling activities in 2018-2019
* Loa includes one firm well plus 4 x 3 optional wells,
which in total can secure work for Deepsea Bergen up to 14
months
* Estimated start up is Q2/Q3 2018 in direct continuation
with OMV drilling program and contract value is up to $55
million
* Αgreed to suspend completion of the current Deepsea Bergen
Statoil contract and re-arrange the drilling schedule, allowing
an earlier commencement of the 1 + 1 well contract with
Faroe
