May 31 Odfjell Drilling Ltd:

* Signed a letter of award(Loa) with Statoil to secure Deepsea Bergen for drilling activities in 2018-2019

* Loa includes one firm well plus 4 x 3 optional wells, which in total can secure work for Deepsea Bergen up to 14 months

* Estimated start up is Q2/Q3 2018 in direct continuation with OMV drilling program and contract value is up to $55 million

* Αgreed to suspend completion of the current Deepsea Bergen Statoil contract and re-arrange the drilling schedule, allowing an earlier commencement of the 1 + 1 well contract with Faroe

