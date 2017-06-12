BRIEF-Engie wins major contract with Transport For London
* 5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TFL TO DELIVER A RANGE OF MAINTENANCE SERVICES ACROSS OVER 500 LOCATIONS Source text: http://bit.ly/2sYmaJG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 12 Odfjell Drilling Ltd
* Taqa bratani limited has awarded odfjell drilling a contract for platform drilling and maintenance services on five of its platforms in uk north sea
* Contract period is two years, with additional yearly options. Contract is planned to start q3 2017
* Is currently performing platform drilling operations for bp on uk continental shelf and will further start operations on mariner platform for statoil in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
* Shares slumped 70 percent when Apple ditched firm (Adds reaction, background)