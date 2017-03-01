UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Office Depot Inc
* Office Depot Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Office Depot Inc - completes sale of European business
* Office Depot Inc says completes sale of european business
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Office Depot Inc - expects total company sales in 2017 to be lower than 2016, primarily due to impact of store closures
* Says company expects to close approximately 75 stores in 2017
* Office Depot Inc says continues to expect to achieve approximately $500 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2017
* Office Depot Inc says in 2017, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $200 million
* Office Depot Inc - expects rate of sales decline to improve throughout 2017 based on improvements in customer retention among others
* Office Depot Inc says anticipates free cash flow from continuing operations to be more than $300 million in 2017
* Office Depot Inc - estimates it will incur up to approximately $125 million in one-time costs and capital expenditures to implement cost saving programs
* Office Depot Inc - as part of new cost saving program announced last year, expects to deliver over $250 million in annual benefits by end of 2018
* Office Depot - international businesses located in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Mainland China continue to be "actively marketed for sale"
* Office Depot - expect divestiture process for international businesses in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Mainland China to be completed in 2017
* Office Depot Inc - currently plans to retain its sourcing and trading operations in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources