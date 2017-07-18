FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OGE Energy unit OG&E, Sunpower Corp sign contract to build power plant
July 18, 2017 / 12:16 PM

BRIEF-OGE Energy unit OG&E, Sunpower Corp sign contract to build power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - OGE Energy Corp

* Electric utility unit OG&E, Sunpower Corp signed contract to build 10-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant in Covington, Okla

* OGE Energy Corp - construction on plant is anticipated to commence next month

* OGE Energy Corp - Sunpower will design and build a sunpower oasis power plant system at Covington site

* OGE Energy Corp - Sunpower will provide operations and maintenance services once plant begins commercial operation, which is expected in early 2018

* OG&E will own renewable energy credits associated with system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

