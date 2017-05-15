May 15 OHA Investment Corp

* OHA Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* OHA Investment Corp - Net investment income was $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, for Q1 of 2017, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.09 per share, for Q1 of 2016

* OHA Investment Corp - Net realized and unrealized losses on investments totaling $19.3 million, or $0.96 per share, during Q1 of 2017

* OHA Investment Corp - Total losses recorded in Q1 of 2017 was driven primarily by $21.2 million write-down in Castex, a legacy energy portfolio investment