BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA:
* Says its unit Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL has closed sale of a 51 percent stake in the companies holding Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course to RLH Properties SAB de CV
* Sale generates cash amount of $149.9 million and estimated capital gains, including value of unsold stake, amounts to $17.9 million
* Says sold stake may be increased up to a maximum of 80 percent of companies owning Rosewood Mayakoba and Fairmont Mayakoba hotels, which would mean an estimated additional $55.8 million cash Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm