April 25 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA:

* Says its unit Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL has closed sale of a 51 percent stake in the companies holding Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course to RLH Properties SAB de CV

* Sale generates cash amount of $149.9 million and estimated capital gains, including value of unsold stake, amounts to $17.9 million

* Says sold stake may be increased up to a maximum of 80 percent of companies owning Rosewood Mayakoba and Fairmont Mayakoba hotels, which would mean an estimated additional $55.8 million cash Source text for Eikon:

